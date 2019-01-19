Evans labels sending off decision as 'horrendous'

Peterborough United boss Steve Evans could find himself in hot water with the FA after brandishing the decision to send off defender Ryan Tafazolli during his side’s 4-0 defeat at Luton Town this afternoon as ‘horrendous.’

The Posh chief, who opted to watch the game from the directors box, where he continually hollered out instructions to his beleaguered players, saw Tafazolli dismissed after just 25 minutes for a lunging challenge on Andrew Shinnie.

Evans, who confirmed he would appeal the dismissal said: “It’s a difficult day when you’re playing with 10 men.

“You just have to regroup and go again, I think we’re unfortunate today with that decision though.

“One nil, we’re the better team, it’s game on he makes a horrendous decision like that, but it’s not the first horrendous decision that we’ve seen David Coote make.

“The referee told me he did not sent him off for the tackle but for the follow through.

"In the second half it was about determination but we switched off for two of the goals and then gave the ball away for another.

“I suppose you could say it was a rotten afternoon for us but first and foremost we did not perform the way we should have done and didn’t track runners, we didn’t do out job from wide areas on the pitch.”

Luton interim chief Mick Harford admitted he hadn’t seen the incident back himself, adding: "I was over there and probably the closest one was the linesman, he’s given the decision, I honestly cannot say whether it was a red card or not.

“I haven’t looked back on the tape, I’m just guided by what the officials did.

"You get a man sent off, it does give you a leg up, so anything you need to get a victory."