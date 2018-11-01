Ever-present Pelly praises the Town backroom staff

Hatters midfielder Pelly-Ruddock Mpanzu has praised the club’s backroom staff for the part they have played in his much improved durability over recent seasons.

When the then defender joined Luton from West Ham as a 19-year-old back in December 2013, he struggled massively with injury, playing just 18 times in the 2014-15 campaign and 24 games the following term.

Once Jones had taken over though, he managed 52 games during 2016-17 and 36 last year, though that was down to a spell on the bench.

However, he is now the only player not to miss a minute of league action this season, which has seen Luton climb to fifth in the table.

On his fitness, Mpanzu said: “It’s not just down to me, it’s down to Jared (Roberts-Smith), Si (Simon Parsell) and Daz (Darren Cook), all the staff, just keeping me fit, making me do the right thing, nutrition, ticking over, ice baths, all that stuff that we hate, we’ve got to do.

“It’s proven that I haven’t missed a minute, so it’s good to put the work in.

“It’s easier for me now, I just need to keep the consistency, what I’m doing on the training ground and it’s proving on the pitch.

“I can’t let up now, despite having played so many games in a row, I’ve got to keep going.”

It’s safe to say that Mpanzu is in the form of his life too as with another fine display at AFC Wimbledon on Saturday, he is one of Town’s brightest stars this term.

The modest midfielder added: “It’s been good, I’ve just got to keep going though.

“It’s all about keeping level headed and keeping a consistency in my game.

“It was tough last season when I came out (of the team) and I just needed to put it right.

“This season I’ve been playing well, hopefully that continues until the end of the season.”