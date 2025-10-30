Ex-Arsenal defender has a chance to make the left back slot his own at Luton

Bramall begins Town’s last two matches

Summer signing Cohen Bramall has a real chance to make the left back berth at Kenilworth Road his own according to Town chief Jack Wilshere.

The 29-year-old moved to Bedfordshire on the eve of the new season, having not had his short-term contract renewed at Championship side Portsmouth, as his departure from Fratton Park meant he spent the whole summer trying to stay fit by himself, without a club to help him do so. After agreeing to join Luton, it saw the former Colchester, Lincoln City and Rotherham player only used sporadically under previous manager Matt Bloomfield in the early stages of the campaign, but in recent weeks, he has had more of a run-out, although was named on the bench for Wilshere’s first game in charge, a 2-0 loss to Mansfield, club captain Kal Naismith preferred instead.

He was restored to the starting line-up at Northampton Town on Saturday when Naismith moved inside to the left-sided centre half role, giving Town’s back four a more balanced feel and helping to seal a 1-0 victory for the visitors, also starting Tuesday night’s Vertu Trophy group stage match against Brighton & Hove Albion U21s in midweek.

Cohen Bramall has started Luton's last two games at left back - pic: David Horn / PRiME Media Images

With Luton’s other options for the position being Naismith, youngster Joe Johnson, who is just returning from injury, and second year scholar Harry Fox, who had the second 45 minutes of Tuesday’s 3-1 success night, the 18-year-old making his senior debut in the process, then asked if Bramall has the opportunity to stake his claim for a regular start, Wilshere said: “He has and when you think about the left back options we’ve got, you probably say him, Kal, Joe’s coming back, they’re all quite different, and they are.

"Kal is probably one who’s going to sit back and try to thread passes, if we need someone to go on the outside it’s probably Cohen, he gives you something on set-pieces as well, so yes, Cohen has a chance. I always say that we’ll adapt a lot to opposition depending on where we see the strengths and weaknesses, but as long as he’s performing he’s got a real chance.

“I was happy with him against Northampton and I think it’s big as well that someone like Cohen, who the way he plays, it was important he went again on Tuesday. More for his mentality and just getting through that, that tiredness, as we’re going to be need players who can do Saturday, Tuesday. When you’re someone who’s an athlete like him, it always seems to be like, he’s quick, we need to look after the hamstrings, but for me we need to make sure he’s robust and he can help us.”

Wilshere had also been very aware of the full back before arriving at Luton himself earlier this month as Bramall was signed by Arsenal in January 2017, having been at Northern Premier League Premier Division club Hednesford Town. Town’s manager was still a player himself at the Emirates during that time, as although the defender eventually had to pursue a career away from north London, on their previous connection, he added: “I know Cohen. When I came here and I spoke to him, he said he didn’t think that I would remember him, but I do. He came when I was in the first team, he trained with us a few times, and then he went to Birmingham.

"What happens when you’re in the first team and a young player comes over, you tend to keep your eye on them. I've got a good friend, Ryan Huddart, who played in the same youth team as him, so I’ve been aware of his journey and I like Cohen, I think he gives us something a little bit different in that position. Obviously his biggest threat is going forward, getting on the outside, we’re just trying to teach him a few new things about his positioning, how to defend one v ones, as I think he can get better at that.”