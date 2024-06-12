Ex-Arsenal midfielder believes Middlesbrough should try and sign Luton wingback

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Parlour believes Giles addition would suit his former side

Ex-Arsenal and England midfielder Ray Parlour believes his former side Middlesbrough should try and sign Luton wingback Ryan Giles if the opportunity arises during the summer transfer window.

The 24-year-old became Town’s club record signing when joining from Wolverhampton Wanderers last summer, but the move didn’t work out as either party wanted, Giles making 11 appearances in the Premier League for the Hatters, starting just five times. He was loaned back to the Championship in January, spending the second half of the campaign at Hull City where he impressed in his 17 outings, with one assist to his name.

Although the deal with the Tigers included an option to buy him at the end of the campaign for a fee believed to be around £4m, the MKM Stadium club are now under new management in German head coach Tom Walter, with Liam Rosenior, who originally signed the one-time England U20 international, sacked by chairman Acun Ilıcalı even after leading the club to seventh place in the table.

Town wingback Ryan Giles is wanted by both Hull City and Middlesbrough - pic: Eddie Keogh/Getty Images

Despite Hull still retaining a desire to make the move permanent, Giles is also reportedly interesting Boro, having spent the 2022-23 campaign at the Riverside, where he managed 12 assists in 45 outings. Parlour, who played over 50 times for Middlesbrough between 2004-07 after leaving the Gunners, believes boss Michael Carrick, who masterminded an eighth place finish last term, should try and pounce.

Speaking to Football League World, via NetBet Online Betting, he said: “He's a good player and can do well at Boro with Carrick in charge. There isn’t a lot between a number of Championship teams and players like Giles can make the difference.”

Discussing his own future, Giles admitted recently he would like to stay with Hull if it was possible, as talking to the Hull Daily Mail he stated: “One hundred per cent (I'd like to stay). It's a great club. Honestly, there's some really good people down there. I've got nothing but good words for everybody. Everyone's made me feel really, really at home, even the fans as well.

"I got my move to Luton, as a footballer, I've always just wanted to play football that's just been me as a person. Everyone's different, at the end of the day and I can't speak for anyone else, but just for me, personally, I'm at my happiest and most confident when I'm playing consistently, and I think that was something I really wanted to do and the club have offered me that.