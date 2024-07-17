Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Former Gunners youngster decides to make Luton his home

Sign up for the latest Luton Town team news, anaylsis and more Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Luton Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

​The chance to work with Luton manager Rob Edwards was a key reason behind highly sought-after former Arsenal youngster Reuell Walters opting to make Kenilworth Road his permanent home last week.

​The 19-year-old became Town’s second signing of the summer on Thursday, agreeing to join up with the Hatters after rejecting a new deal at the Emirates Stadium, ending his four year stint with the Gunners, having also been with fierce rivals Tottenham Hotspur’s academy previously. Walters had impressed while at north London, included on the bench a number of times in the Premier League and Champions League, while having played for England at U18, U19 and U20 level, he was on the wanted list for a number of clubs.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

However, he decided to head to Bedfordshire and discussing what it was about the Hatters that persuaded him to join, speaking to the club’s official website, he said: “It was the style of play here, it really suits me how you guys want to play here. Rob himself is one of the key reasons why I actually think Luton was a great decision for me.

Reuell Walters became Luton's second signing of the summer last week - pic: Stuart MacFarlane/Arsenal FC via Getty Images

"I think I can really learn a lot from him, I think I’ll be able to flourish under him and really enjoy myself as well. I'm really excited for the challenge ahead. I really resonate with all the club’s beliefs, I really like the style of play, I get along with Rob really well and there are a few friendly faces from the past here as well.

On just who those familiar faces are for the new boy, he continued: “Zack Nelson was at Tottenham’s academy with me when I was younger, same as Axel Piesold. We’ve known each other from when we were young, have kept in contact for the last few years and some things just come back around.”

With Edwards confirming that the teenager would be included in Town’s first team squad this season, asked just what Luton fans will be getting from their new signing, he said: "Hopefully some pace, getting up and down and just trying to help the team in any way I can.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I would say you are going to see a lot of range of pass, a lot of pace, a lot of aggression and hopefully I’ll be a bit more vocal. I’m really excited to get going. I want to get my head down and work. I haven't played in the Championship before, it’s going to be my first real experience of first team football, so just to come in, improve the team, work my way up and see what goes from there.”

There is every chance that Walters could look to add some South American flair to the Town XI as well, having attended a Brazilian soccer school in Croydon between the ages of six and nine. While there it began to click that he could try to make a career out of the sport he loved, saying: "It was something to help you keep your technical side sharp. It’s where I started to really feel like football is the thing I wanted to do. It was all the little Samba, technical touches, just having the rhythm with the ball, finding ways to make football fun for yourself and just what the whole football experience is really about.”

From there, things started to become that bit more serious, joining the academy at Spurs, then almost heading to Manchester United, before settling at Arsenal, where he really kicked on and became a player who was high in demand when leaving the Emirates. On representing both north London clubs, Walters added: “There's been great development at both clubs for me. I think I’ve taken loads of lessons from both of them, especially Arsenal in the last few years. I’ve made some friends for life there, learnt some life lessons along the way, so there’s not a bad thing I can say about either of them.”