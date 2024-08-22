Ex-Arsenal youngster's displays have been a huge 'bonus' for the Hatters

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Wingback has caught the eye during his opening two matches

​Luton boss Rob Edwards hailed the 'bonus’ of summer signing Reuell Walters’ performances during the opening two games of the season for the Hatters.

The former Arsenal youngster and England youth international headed to Kenilworth Road in the summer, having opted to leave the Emirates in search of regular first team football. He has certainly got that so far, earning the nod over Tom Holmes to make his full league debut when starting Town’s opening 4-1 defeat to Burnley, where despite the scoreline, he displayed some real signs of tenacity going up against an experienced Clarets forward-line.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up for the latest Luton Town team news, anaylsis and more Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Luton Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Injuries to the Hatters’ back-line meant he kept his place at Portsmouth on Saturday, turning in another hugely promising 90 minutes in the goalless draw, Town having to play for over an hour with 10 men due to goalkeeper Thomas Kaminski’s first half red card, as he earned a big hug from manager Rob Edwards at the final whistle, Luton getting their Championship campaign up and running.

Reuell Walters looks to send over a cross during his senior professional debut for the Hatters - pic: David Horn / PRiME Media Images

His stats backed up the embrace too, making four dribbles, the most on the day from a visiting player, while defensively he was strong as well, with two tackles, plus one clearance and a blocked shot to help the Hatters keep a long overdue clean sheet. Asked about his efforts thus far, Edwards said: “For a young kid to do that, I think his two performances have been so, so good, so, so good. I’m delighted with him, what a bonus he is.”

Although his maiden Championship outing against Burnley hadn’t gone as he wanted result-wise, Walters had still been elated to get his first chance in a professional capacity, with nine outings for the Gunners U21s in the EFL Trophy, plus featuring for England at U18 to U20 level, the closest he had come previously.

He showed his attacking abilities as well, with one piece of skill leaving an opponent floundering before delivering a cross that was just about cleared by the covering Clarets defence, as speaking about his introduction to senior football, he told the club’s official website: “It’s my first real start playing professional football, so I was looking at some of the positives from game and some of the things we need to do as a team.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I was really excited from the beginning. I was told I would be starting the day before and from there on it’s about getting your head on it and making sure I’m playing my football and showing what I am about. I feel like I gave an okay account of myself, not regarding the scoreline, but I was really pleased to be out there. I'm quite versatile when it comes to playing at the back, if I'm going to be out wide, or I’m going to be more central, wherever I’m needed I’m happy to fill in.”

Walters’ debut was also a wonderful moment for all of his family who were in attendance at Kenilworth Road too, the defender adding: “My mum wouldn’t stop talking after the game. I could hear her shouting, how loud she was. They’re really proud, all really behind me so I have them to thank for that.”

​