Luton Town failed to claim victory in the Championship last night ahead of Nathan Jones’ crunch talks with Southampton. The Hatters were beaten 2-0 by Stoke City in what was only their second defeat in 12 matches.

However, the scoreline certainly wasn’t the main focus of yesterday’s match as it was confirmed that the Luton boss was preparing for discussions over a potential move to the Premier League following the Saints’ sacking of Ralph Hassenhuttl. While Jones made it clear nothing has been decided yet, he made his intentions of managing in the top flight clear.

Speaking after Tuesday’s loss, Jones said: “I want to be there one day, whether that’s with Luton or whether that’s with someone else, I want to be there. But it’s just an opportunity to go and chat and find out if it is right for me to do it as this is wonderful project we have here, a wonderful, wonderful project and great people from top to bottom, people that give me absolutely everything and that’s going to be tough to leave.”

Here is the latest transfer news...

CLARETS 'JOIN RACE' FOR LEEDS UNITED STARLET

Burnley have joined Sheffield United and Stoke City in the race to sign Leeds United youngster Stuart McKinstry. The midfielder is currently on loan at Motherwell, with his Whites' contract set to expire in the summer. (Football Insider)

EVERTON 'PREPARE' BID FOR QPR ACE

Everton are ready to move for QPR goalkeeper Seny Dieng in January, with Bournemouth, Lille and Monaco also interested. The 27-year-old has five clean sheets this season. (Football League World)

WEST BROM TARGET 'EXPRESSES' DESIRE TO LEAVE

Hertha Berlin striker David Selke has handed in a transfer request following West Brom's failed attempt to sign him on deadline day. The German has also previously been linked with Rangers, FC Basel and FC Copenhagen. (Bild)

MAN UNITED 'ENQUIRE' ABOUT EX-STOKE CITY FORWARD

Manchester United have reportedly enquired about the availability of Bayern Munich's Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting. The former Stoke City star has 10 goals in 16 matches in all competitions this season. (StokeonTrentLive)

DERBY COUNTY 'PLAY DOWN' DEFENDER RUMOURS

Derby County boss Paul Warne has cooled talk of a January move for Cardiff City defender Curtis Nelson. He said: "I've had no conversations with his agent so names just come up all the time. It's unbelievable." (Derbyshire Live)

MANAGERIAL DUO ‘SHORTLISTED’ FOR HATTERS JOB

Former Blackpool boss Neil Critchley and Cambridge United manager Mark Bonner have been shortlisted for the vacant Luton Town job. Critchley us out of work since leaving Aston Villa following Steven Gerrard’s sacking. (Football Insider)

