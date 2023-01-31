Ex-Barnsley keeper targets a 'fresh start' at Luton as he labels Hatters a 'massive club'

New Town keeper Jack Walton - pic: Gareth Owen

Goalkeeper Jack Walton can’t wait to take up a ‘new challenge’ with Luton after agreeing to end his near 10-year stay at Barnsley and move to Kenilworth Road yesterday on a permanent deal yesterday.

The 24-year-old has been with the Tykes for almost a decade, joining as an U15 and going on to make 62 first team appearances, before joining the Hatters, who paid an undisclosed fee for his services.

Advertisement

Advertisement

With Luton boss Rob Edwards looking to reshape his goalkeeping department in the transfer window, allowing Matt Macey to move to Portsmouth on loan, he was quick to bring in Walton, as Harry Isted went the other way, joining Barnsley until the end of the season.

Speaking about the move, Walton told the club’s official website: “I’m delighted to get it over the line and get it done.

"It’s a great new challenge for me to come to Luton.

“I’ve been around the training ground – it’s an amazing set-up – and I’m raring to go.

“I’ve been at Barnsley a long time and I think that’s the reason I’m ready for a fresh start, a new challenge.

"I’ve had ups and downs of football there, but I feel that I’ve got good enough experience and hopefully I can bring something to the squad.”

Walton will have some familiar faces with him at Kenilworth Road, as Town have had a host of ex-Tykes players in their ranks over the years.

Carlton Morris and Cauley Woodrow are the latest two, while linking up with his old goalkeeping coach Kevin Pilkington was a huge pull for the new addition, as he continued: “It is nice to have people that I know, a couple of the lads, who will help me settle in really quickly and obviously a big factor in me coming here is Pilks.

Advertisement

Advertisement

"He’s an exceptional goalkeeping coach and an amazing person so I’m really looking forward to working under him.

"I had a quick chat, but not too much.

"I’m just raring to get on to the pitch and get the gloves on and get to work.

"I just want to come in and do what I’m good at really.

Advertisement

Advertisement

"It's another big factor coming here, as I know the gaffer and he’s exceptional, so I’m looking forward to working under him.”

Walton has taken on Luton twice in his career, although his only first team outing at Kenilworth Road was a 1-1 draw in front of an empty stadium during the final stages of the 2019-20 season when supporters weren’t allowed to attend due to Covid.

He knows it will be different with a full house though, as he continued: “I'm be glad to be on the home side because it’s not a nice place to play when you’re an away team.

"I’m happy to be on the right side now!

Advertisement

Advertisement

"It’s also got a really big past, I’d say it’s a massive club.

"I think the fans are exceptional, I've seen that rise and the project, we’ve talked about the new ground, so I just can’t wait to start.”

When asked just what type of player he is too, Walton added: “I’m a player that wants to work extremely hard, I wear my heart on my sleeve.

I’m really passionate and basically I just want to win.

Advertisement

Advertisement