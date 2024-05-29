Ex-Barnsley star admits 'challenging' debut season at Kenilworth Road didn't go as he wanted

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Luton defender Mads Andersen has admitted a ‘challenging’ debut season at Kenilworth Road didn’t go as he had wanted it to.

The 26-year-old moved to the Hatters from Barnsley in the summer, signing for what was then believed to be a club record fee, as he was looking to become a big part of the Town back-line having been named in the League One Team of the Year while at the Tykes, playing 42 times in total. Eager to impress, the former Danish U19 centre back was selected in Town’s starting line-up for four of the club’s first eight Premier League games, scoring Luton’s first home goal of the campaign when on target with a close range header during the 2-1 defeat to West Ham United.

Just when it looked he was beginning to feel at home in his new surroundings, Andersen then injured his hamstring in the 1-0 defeat to Tottenham Hotspur at Kenilworth Road in October, an issue that kept him out until December, as he came off the bench in both the 1-0 win over Newcastle United and 3-2 victory at Sheffield United on Boxing Day.

Town defender Mads Andersen receives treatment against Spurs earlier in the season - pic: Liam Smith

After being named among the substitutes against Chelsea and the FA Cup third round clash with Bolton Wanderers in early January, Andersen was then hit by another injury, this time to his calf. Despite flying back to Denmark for treatment in March, it was a problem that sidelined him for the rest of the campaign, unable to play a part in the Hatters’ ultimately unsuccessful attempt to stay in the top flight this term.