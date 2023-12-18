Ex-Bristol Rovers boss labels Lockyer as the 'best professional' he has ever managed
Former Bristol Rovers manager Darrell Clarke has labelled Luton defender Tom Lockyer as the ‘best professional’ he has ever managed when sending his message of support to the Town captain following his cardiac arrest during Saturday’s Premier League fixture against AFC Bournemouth.
The 29-year-old collapsed on the pitch around the hour mark, receiving instant medical attention by paramedics present at the ground, before being taken to hospital where he remains for further tests, the Hatters calling for privacy to be shown as he starts his recovery process.
Earlier in his career, Lockyer had progressed through the ranks at the Memorial Stadium, as he was part of the side that secured successive promotions from the Conference to League One, going on to play over 250 times before moving to Charlton Athletic in 2019, and then heading to Kenilworth Road a year later.
While with the Gas, Lockyer, who underwent surgery on an atrial fibrillation after collapsing during Luton’s Championship play-off final victory over Coventry City in May, was managed for four years by Clarke, the 46-year-old recently taking over at League One Cheltenham Town.
Writing on LinkedIn, he said: "Sending all my prayers and love to Tom Lockyer my captain at Bristol Rovers. Managed a lot of players in my time as Manager but Tom was no doubt the best professional I have managed. A true leader and gentleman. Stay Strong Tom."
Bristol Rovers themselves tweeted: "Praying for you, Tom" while Gas chief executive Tom Gorringe added: “The euphoria of yesterdays win was dampened when we heard the news post-match. Thinking of Locks and his family and wishing you a speedy recovery my mate."