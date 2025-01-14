Ex-Chairboys boss Bloomfield thrilled Luton's board wanted him to over 'incredible' Hatters

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

First words from Town’s new manager

Sign up for the latest Luton Town team news, anaylsis and more Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Luton Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

New Hatters boss Matt Bloomfield was thrilled with the desire shown by the board at Kenilworth Road to give him the opportunity to manage an 'incredible’ club in Luton.

Following on from Rob Edwards’ departure last week, the Town Road hierarchy wasted no time at all in settling on their replacement. Although some former Premier League managers such as Steve Cooper and Gary O’Neil were in the early running with the bookmakers, the odds dropped dramatically for Bloomfield yesterday after the magnificent job he has done with League One Wycombe Wanderers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Having cut his teeth at League Two Colchester United, where he won nine, drew six and lost 12 of his 27 matches in charge, leading the U’s away from the drop zone, he then returned to Adams Park to replace Gareth Ainsworth in the dug-out in February 2023. Taking time to change the style that Chairboys supporters had become accustomed to under the previous manager, Wycombe has been in superb form this season, sitting second in the table, just two points behind big-spending Birmingham City.

Matt Bloomfield has been named as Luton's new manager - pic: Alex Pantling/Getty Images

Having agreed to move to Kenilworth Road, Bloomfield told the club’s official website: “It’s a genuine honour and a privilege to be here, to be appointed as manager of this incredible club. I’m really, really proud. It’s been a busy few days, a very busy weekend but I’ve met the recruitment team, met Gary (Sweet, CEO) and spent some time with the board.

“The fact that they’re all Luton supporters and that they care so much about their football club shone through, and the fact that they had a real big desire for me to join our football club also shone through, so I’m incredibly proud and very, very happy to be here. That made me feel very comfortable and very wanted, which is huge for me. I want to work with people who care and fans who also care – and they certainly do here. I want to work with people who want the best for their football club, and that’s more than evident with Gary, the chairman and the board of directors.

“That feeling that they gave me and the feeling of being wanted, how much research they’ve done into me and the football team that we’ve produced at Colchester and Wycombe, and the knowledge base of what I stand for, who I am and what we’ve tried to produce in our football team left me in no uncertain times that this was the right move at the right time.”