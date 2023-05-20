Luton Town will be a tough nut to crack should they reach the Premier League this season according to former Chelsea player and current Talksport presenter Jason Cundy.

The 53-year-old was discussing the Hatters’ play-off victory on the Sports Bar show after the game, in which Town overpowered Sunderland 2-0 to win 3-2 on aggregate and reach the final at Wembley.

Cundy, who played 150 games in a career for Chelsea, Spurs and Ipswich, was clearly impressed by manager Rob Edwards’ gameplan and the manner in which Town carried it out, saying: “Luton were outstanding, tactically, the way they set up, physically all over the pitch, they do not stop running.

“Their fitness levels are insane, same way they ended the game they started it, closing down all over the pitch.

“They had no answer, Sunderland, they got as far as the edge of the box and that was it, they just got trapped out, no way through, they tried to pick their way through.

“Luton left everything, everything out there, every one of their players, credit to them.

“They’re a difficult side to play against, they’re a little bit route one at time, but they play on that, and Sunderland just did not know how to live with it, did not have a clue how to live with it, the best side won.

Alfie Doughty and Elijah Adebayo celebrate beating Sunderland 2-0

"Once they got the second goal, you did feel as though it was going to be a bit tough for them.

"There's a long way to go.

"They're going back to Wembley, if they do get promoted, they will cause a lot of teams a lot of problems, as they are full of energy, physical, all over the pitch, squeezing, high up, they’re well coached.”

Meanwhile, fellow presenter Jamie O’Hara was also watching the game and remembered his own difficulties when running out at Kenilworth Road too, adding: “Luton Town fair play to them, top performance from them, relentless pressure, relentless energy, Sunderland just didn’t have an answer to it.

"Set-pieces absolute killed them, it was men against boys in the box

"I was at Wolves and we played them in an FA Cup game and they beat us 1-0 and it was exactly like that.

"Relentless, non-stop, pressure, the fans behind them, the pitch is tight and Sunderland they couldn’t handle it.

"I remember I struggled, it was a tough, tough place to go and get a result.

"Rob Edwards has come in and done a really good job.

