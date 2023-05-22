Ex-England, Spurs and Villa striker would like to see Luton return to the top flight

Former Ipswich, Spurs and Aston Villa striker Darren Bent believes the job that Town boss Rob Edwards isn’t talked about enough and hopes that the Hatters reach the Premier League next weekend.

Luton are one game away from a return to the top flight for the first time since 1992, when they face Coventry City in the Championship play-off final at Wembley Stadium.

Edwards, who took over once Nathan Jones left for Southampton in November, has led the Hatters to 14 wins, eight draws and just three defeats in his 25 games, climbing from 10th in the table to finish in a brilliant third place.

Asked if he would like to see the Hatters in the top flight, ex-England international Bent, who is now a pundit on Talksport, said: “I do, the job that Rob Edwards has done is not talked about enough.

"We all, and this is no disrespect to Rob Edwards, because there’s Michael Carrick, his background, where he played, Manchester United and all of that.

"It was always Middlesbrough, Middlesbrough, Middlesbrough, but even when we were hyping Middlesbrough up with Michael Carrick, Rob Edwards’ results were the exact same and he ended up finishing five points ahead of Middlesbrough, so I’d like to see them do it.”