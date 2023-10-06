Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Trialist Andros Townsend played 90 minutes as Luton Town’s U21s lost 4-1 to Leeds United U21s in their Premier League Cup Group D clash this evening.

The Hatters went into the fixture at the LNER Community Stadium in York having lost by the same scoreline against Chelsea last month, but they included the former England, Spurs and Crystal Palace winger who has been training at the Brache for the last week.

Charlie Allen hit the crossbar for the Whites inside the opening 60 seconds, as they took the lead on just three minutes, Allen hammering home from a tight angle.

Town were level on eight minutes though as great work by Jacob Pinnington saw skipper Jake Burger beat two players before finding the bottom corner.

Christian Chigozie almost put Kris Moore’s cross into his own net, Jameson Horlick well positioned to gather, but Leeds did retake the lead on 22 minutes, Sean McGurk crossing for Luca Thomas to fire home.

Joshua Phillips was booked for the Hatters, as they fell 3-1 behind on the half hour, McGurk’s free kick bypassing everyone and going in off the post.

Just before the break, Horlick kept the visitors in the game, with a superb double save from McGurk and Keenan Carole, also pulling off a fingertip stop from Darko Gyabi and then keeping out McGurk’s first-time effort.

Andros Townsend played 90 minutes for Luton U21s this evening - pic: Jan Kruger/Getty Images

After the interval, Luton were prevented from reducing the deficit when Dani van den Heuvel kept out Jayden Luker’s strike at full stretch.

The Whites stopper then punched Townsend’s free kick clear, as the winger set up Miller Matthews-Lewis who was off target when well placed.

With an hour gone, United looked to reassert their authority, Diogo Monteiro powering a header against the bar from Lewis Bate's cross.

Axel Piesold was also cautioned for the Hatters, who brought on Oli Lynch for Matthews-Lewis with 15 minutes to go.

Town looked like they had made it 3-2 moments later, but Burger’s shot was cleared off the line by Moore, as the skipper also headed another good chance over.

Leeds made Luton pay in the closing stages, Bate rounding Horlick to find the net and add a fourth.

Hatters: Jameson Horlick, Jacob Pinnington, Joshua Phillips (Archie Heron 87), Joe Johnson, Christian Chigozie, Claude Kayibanda, Axel Piesold, Jake Burger (C), Jayden Luker, Andros Townsend, Millar Matthews-Lewis (Oliver Lynch 75).

Subs not used: Cai Hockey, Charlie Emery, Charlie Trustram.

Attendance: 317

Referee: Gareth Rhodes