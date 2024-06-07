Ex-England U21 international is reportedly a transfer target for the Hatters following Spurs exit

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Centre half now a free agent after leaving Tottenham Hotspur

Luton Town have once more been linked with a move for defender Japhet Tanganga following his release from Tottenham Hotspur this week.

The 25-year-old came through the ranks with the North London club, playing 50 times for his hometown side, but only featured seven times in the 2022-23 campaign. This term, he went on loan to Bundesliga side Augsburg in September but didn’t make a single appearance while out in Germany, named on the bench just once.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up for the latest Luton Town team news, anaylsis and more Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Luton Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Recalled in January, the former England youth international at U16-U21 level headed to Championship outfit Millwall, where he played 18 times, scoring twice, including once in the 2-1 win at Southampton. Born in Hackney, Tangana had been with Spurs since the age of 10, but is now seeking new employment with Sky Sports stating Town might be looking to try and add him to their squad as they look for an immediate return to the Premier League.

They are not alone though as a story on the Transfer Centre said: “Millwall have already had talks and are pushing to sign him, after having him on loan last season - but they have yet to reach an agreement. The centre-back wants to take his time to consider his options as his time at Spurs comes to an end, and he also has some interest from clubs in Serie A. Tanganga is a Spurs academy graduate who was unable to break into the first team under a succession of managers, starting with Jose Mourinho who gave him his debut.”