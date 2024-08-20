Ex-England youth international gets his wish after agreeing Luton switch

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Walsh joins the Hatters on a free transfer

New Luton signing Liam Walsh revealed he had set his heart on moving to Kenilworth Road after being invited to train with the Hatters earlier this month.

The 26-year-old former Everton, Swansea and Coventry midfielder got his wish this morning when he was announced as Town’s third signing of the summer, boosting a Luton squad that has been light with injuries since their Premier League campaign ended in relegation. Having only signed Shandon Baptiste and Reuell Walters, then former England U16 and U18 international Walsh became boss Rob Edwards' third new addition, and speaking to LTFC+ about his move, he said: “I’m over the moon.

"I’ve spoken to the gaffer through the weeks that I’ve been training here and I’ve been eager to sign here since I started. It’s a perfect fit for me. I watched Luton last year and how they play, and as I’ve spoken to Rob he’s even brought up things from when I was younger, and how he’s had me on his mind since then. He’s brilliant with what he brings to the team, and how they want to play this year. The training’s been tough, but it’s what I needed, and I’m excited to be here now as a Luton player.”

Liam Walsh takes part in a training session with the Hatters

Walsh is no stranger to playing against the Hatters, having scored his first professional goal when on loan at Yeovil Town during a 1-1 draw at Kenilworth Road back in February 2016. It was a moment that certainly stuck in his mind too, adding: “It was a few years back now and from that day I remember my goal, but also the atmosphere. I’ve played at Kenilworth Road a few times and as a player visiting the stadium, that’s one thing that you talk about first, is the fans, how loud they are and how much they get behind the team. I can’t wait to get on the right side of them.”