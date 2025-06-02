Ex-Fulham youngster agrees new deal with Luton Town

Winger extends stay at Kenilworth Road

Luton Town winger Josh Phillips has confirmed he has agreed a new deal with the club.

The 19-year-old, who was formerly on the books of Premier League side Fulham, signed for the Hatters in the summer of 2023 following a successful trial at Kenilworth Road, going on to feature extensively for the U21s and Development squad, scoring a superb six goals and adding a further five assists during a 13-2 victory over Notts County back in December.

He also played five times in the Premier League Cup last term, on target in the 2-2 draw with Reading U21s and 3-0 victory over Brighton & Hove Albion U21s, also gaining two assists as well. Phillips was then sent out on loan to National League South side Bath City in October, featuring four times for the Romans, before being recalled by Luton, with then Town boss Rob Edwards giving him his senior debut as a late substitute in the 1-0 Championship defeat at Bristol City on Boxing Day.

Joshua Phillips makes his Luton debut against Bristol City - pic: David Horn / PRiME Media Images

When the Hatters announced their end of season retained list recently, a statement on the club’s official website stated: “In our Under-21 squad, extended terms have been accepted by Claude Kayibanda and Jack Lorentzen-Jones, while discussions are ongoing with Joshua Phillips.” It now appears those have reached a successful conclusion, with Phillips himself writing on Instagram at the weekend: “Proud to say I’ve signed a new deal with Luton Town.”