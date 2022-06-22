Ex-Gunner believes he is returning to Luton a far better goalkeeper after experiences at Plymouth and Hibernian

Luton Town's new signing Matt Macey - pic: David Horn / PRiME Media Images

New Town signing Matt Macey believes he is returning to the Hatters a far better goalkeeper than he showed during his first spell at Kenilworth Road.

The shot-stopper had first joined Luton back in January 2017 from Arsenal after the Hatters borrowed both the 6ft 7 keeper and Reading's Stuart Moore once Christian Walton was recalled by Brighton & Hove Albion.

Macey had previously played just four first team games during a loan spell at Accrington two years earlier, and after winning his place between the posts from a struggling Moore, featured 13 times for Town.

Just as he was starting to look more assured with the gloves, he had to head back to the Emirates, recalled by Arsene Wenger to provide cover, leaving the Hatters in the lurch somewhat.

Macey went on to run out twice for the Gunners, before a season-long loan spell at Plymouth and a move to Hibernian, racking up 96 appearances in total in that time, including playing in the Scottish FA Cup Final and Europa League too.

He believes it will serve him well when making his return to Bedfordshire ahead of the upcoming Championship season, saying: “I’m really excited.

"When I heard there was some interest I was desperate to come back.

"I had such a good time here, even though it was very brief last time.

“When I came here five or six years ago, I was probably still a boy.

"I was still learning and I’d only played four or five professional men’s games before I made my debut here.

“I’m coming back with over 100 games under my belt, big experiences in big games and atmospheres in Scotland, and I feel like I’ve grown as a person and a player from that.

“It’s brought back a lot of memories today.