Former Luton midfielder Graham Alexander has been sacked as manager of League Two side MK Dons after just 16 games in charge.

The 52-year-old was only appointed at Stadium MK in the summer, as he started well, named Manager of the Month after picking up four wins from five to sit top of the table.

However, an eight match winless run, with four defeats, saw the supporters begin to turn on the ex-Hatter, as they drew 2-2 at home to Barrow on Saturday, despite leading 2-0 going into stoppage time.

During his playing days, Alexander spent four years with Luton, as after moving to Kenilworth Road from Scunthorpe for a fee of £100k in 1995, went on to play 183 times for the Hatters, scoring 17 goals.

The Scottish international headed to Preston in 1999, and following his retirement, moved into management with spells in charge of Preston, Fleetwood, Scunthorpe, Salford and Motherwell.

Speaking after the game on Saturday, Alexander had said: “It should be three points in the bag, but we have unbelievable ways of shooting ourselves in the foot.

"We had opportunities to see that game out and we're not making good decisions, and then it's a blind panic at 2-1.

"I can't defend losing the three points, it's not a bunch of kids who hadn't played football before.

"Surely we understand we have to do this for this five minutes, or that for this five minutes, whatever you've been taught over the years?”

A statement on the Dons website said: “Milton Keynes Dons Football Club has parted company with Head Coach Graham Alexander.

“Assistant Head Coach Chris Lucketti will also depart Stadium MK.

"The Club would like to thank Graham and Chris for their dedication and tireless efforts during their time at Stadium MK.