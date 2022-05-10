Ex-Hatter and former Chelsea midfielder Izzy Brown one of 13 players released by Preston

Izzy Brown during his time with Luton

Former Luton loanee Izzy Brown is one of 13 players who has been released by Championship side Preston North End.

The 25-year-old signed for the Hatters from Chelsea in August 2019, playing 28 times and scoring one goal.

After a spell at Sheffield Wednesday the following campaign, Brown left Stamford Bridge for the Lilywhites last summer, but only managed one substitute appearance against Celtic in pre-season, before rupturing his Achilles.

It meant that Brown never played a competitive match for the club, and has joined experienced trio Paul Huntington, Scott Sinclair and Tom Barkhuizen in being let go.

Boss Ryan Lowe told the club’s official website: “It’s been a pleasure to work with each and every player that’s been here since I walked through the door.

“They’ve been brilliant. The attitude and application has been top drawer and I’ve thanked them all for that.

“There’s always tough decisions to be made at this stage of the season when contracts are coming to an end, but ultimately that’s football and I’ve got to take this football club in a different direction.

“I’m sure that some will now be looking forward to a new challenge elsewhere and I wish each and every one of them all the best for the future.”

Meanwhile, former Luton midfielder Jorge Grant has been made available for transfer by Peterborough United, who were relegated to League One this term.

The 27-year-old joined Luton on loan from Nottingham Forest in July 2018, playing 22 times sand scoring four goals.