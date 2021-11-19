Ex-Hatter Andre Gray expected to miss QPR's clash with Luton due to knee injury

Ex-Hatter Andre Gray in action for QPR

Former Luton striker Andre Gray isn't expected to face his old side this evening when the Hatters head to QPR.

The 30-year-old headed to the Kiyan Prince Foundation Stadium on loan from Watford in the summer and has played 10 times so far, scoring three times for his new side, including the only goal in a 1-0 win at Cardiff City earlier this month.

However, the Jamaican international hasn't featured since picking up a knee injury, as on the attacker, who netted 57 goals in 111 appearances for Luton during a two year stay at Kenilworth Road, Rangers boss Mark Warburton told the club's official website: "It's probably a week week too soon.

"We've got to see how he is, but we are going to be losing one or two undoubtedly."

Warburton could be without the services of another striker in six-goal Scotland international Lydon Dykes, as he didn't play for his country due to an ankle injury.

The boss continued: "He was in with the medical boys yesterday and we’ll see how he is.

"You look at the amount of football Lyndon has played, he never gets a break.

"He goes away (with Scotland) and all credit to him, he has established himself as Scotland’s number nine and is a consistent goalscorer for his country and done supremely well.

“But it just means he never gets a break, so we have to look after him.”

Goalkeeper Seny Dieng will also be assessed after contracting Covid recently and having to isolate, while joint top scorer lias Chair returned to London late on Wednesday afternoon following his 80 minutes in Morocco’s 3-0 win over Guinea, with Moses Odubajo also nursing a hamstring injury.

Warburton added: "His (Dieng's) isolation is up and he is another player coming back, but we have to wait to see how he is.

“It’s not ideal preparation, but he is a fit boy Seny, and has played a lot of football and spent a lot of time away with Senegal prior to this international break.

“Sometimes players just need to recharge so I hope this (break) may be a positive thing.

“He is double-vaccinated thankfully.

"People have different views on that and it is a delicate subject, but I think it is clear to see that plenty of people are suffering that haven’t been vaccinated but Seny is and his symptoms were pretty mild.

“But he was a definite (Covid) case and we have a duty to look after him and make sure everyone else is equally looked after.”