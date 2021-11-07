Ex-Hatter Banton on target as St Albans earn FA Cup giant-killing win against Rovers

Zane Banton, left, celebrates a St Albans goal this afternoon

Former Luton forward Zane Banton was on target as National League South side St Albans City knocked League Two leaders Forest Green Rovers out of the FA Cup first round with a 3-2 win at Clarence Park this afternoon.

The visitors went ahead on 18 minutes when top scorer Matty Stevens prodded home from close range.

However, Ian Allinson's side then hit back with two goals in 60 seconds as first Mitchell Weiss glanced home from a dangerous cross to level the scores.

Zane Banton during his Luton days

It was then 2-1 moments when Banton, who made 14 appearances for the Hatters between 2013-17 and is now working as a carpenter, showed clever feet and a cool head to finish impressively into the bottom corner.

Jack Aitchinson equalised for Rovers on 34 minutes, but after the break, St Albans, roared on by the majority of the 4,000 crowd, put their name in the hat for the round two, and completed the giant-killing, when Shaun Jeffers tapped into an empty net with just 12 minutes remaining.

Boss Allinson told BBC Sport: "I'm extremely proud. we had to ride our luck a little bit at times, they're a good side.

"The boys have been outstanding, they've been like that all season and they deserved that today.

"It's fantastic for the city, it's something they've been waiting for for a long, long time.