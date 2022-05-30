Ex-Hatter Boyce named technical director of the Barbados FA

Emmerson Boyce during his playing days with the Hatters

Former Luton defender Emmerson Boyce has been named the new technical director at the Barbados Football Association.

The 42-year-old, who came through the ranks with the Hatters in 1998, going on to make 212 appearances, scoring nine goals, before moving to Crystal Palace in 2004.

Spells at Wigan and Blackpool followed, as he lifted the FA Cup with the Latics in 2013, also winning 12 caps for Barbados as well.

Since retiring, Boyce has been head of women’s football development in Barbados, but now takes over from Ahmed Mohamed who left the job last February.

Writing on Twitter about his new role, Boyce said: “It’s a great honour and privilege to be named Technical director of the Barbados FA.