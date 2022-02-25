Ex-Hatter Burgess named Rushden boss while former Town striker Cullen leaves Pools for AFC Fylde

Former Luton midfielder Andy Burgess

Former Luton midfielder Andy Burgess has been named interim first team manager at Southern League Premier Central side side Rushden & Diamonds.

The 40-year-old Town fan came through the ranks with Rushden, playing 333 times for the club during two spells, joining the Hatters in 2009, playing nine times, before moving to Mansfield Town a year later.

He continued playing in non-league, before having managerial stints at Sheffield Wednesday Women, Nottingham Forest Ladies and Leeds United Ladies.

Burgess also worked as assistant manager at Corby Town, Stamford and Widnes, having a first team coach role at Mansfield Town too.

He takes over from Andy Peaks who joined Tamworth after eight years in charge and speaking to the club's official website, said: "I’m delighted to have the opportunity to take the club forward.

"It’s a club I’ve kept a close eye on over the last few years given my links with Rushden & Diamonds.

"The players and outgoing management did a fantastic job of getting to this point and for me it’s now a case of trying to finish the season as strongly as possible by winning 11 cup finals.

Ex-Town striker Mark Cullen

"That will be my focus from this point forward, taking each game as it comes.

"I’d like to thank the AFC R&D Board for giving me the opportunity.

"It’s a chance I’m going to take with both hands.”

Chairman, Ralph Burditt added: "I am delighted to welcome Andy to the club. #

"There were many extremely high-calibre candidates for the role, but Andy stood out on the basis of the enthusiasm, commitment and professionalism that he will bring to AFC Rushden & Diamond."

Meanwhile, ex-Luton striker Mark Cullen has left League Two Hartlepool to join National League North side AFC Fylde on an 18-month contact.

Cullen, 29, who played in the Premier League for Hull City, joined the Hatters in June 2013, scoring 24 times in 83 matches, going on to play for Blackpool, Carlisle and Port Vale since.

Fylde boss Jim Bentley said: “Mark is a player I’ve known about for quite a few years, and I have tried to sign him on a few occasions in the past.

"Mark’s got good experience at the higher level and is an out and out goalscorer.

"It’s no secret that we’ve been searching for a centre forward, and in Mark, I think we have got ourselves a very good player.