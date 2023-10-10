Ex-Hatter Curtis Davies accepts maiden Sierra Leone call-up at the age of 38

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Former Luton defender Curtis Davies will make his international debut at the age of 38 after being called up by Sierra Leone for their upcoming friendly matches.

The centre half came through the ranks at Kenilworth Road back in July 2003, making 62 appearances and scoring two goals, before being sold to West Bromwich Albion for a then club record fee of £3m in 2005, had joined League One Cheltenham Town in the summer.

After playing seven times for the Robins this term, the former Aston Villa, Hull, Leicester, Birmingham and Derby County defender earned three England U21 caps between 2006-07, also included in Fabio Capello’s first England squad back in January 2008.

Born in London to an English mother and a Sierra Leonean father, Davies was selected again later that year, but never made a senior appearance for the Three Lions and has now decided to represent the country of his dad’s birth.

Davies has been named in the squad for friendlies with Benin and Somalia, with his country currently 124th in the FIFA world rankings.

Writing on Twitter, he said: “I’m delighted to formally announce that I will be joining the Sierra Leone national team for their upcoming friendlies.

"I thought the opportunity to represent the country of my father’s birth had passed but I feel very proud and humbled to have received the call.

Curtis Davies in action for Cheltenham Town this season - pic: Pete Norton/Getty Images

"It will be a proud moment for me to pull on the shirt of The Leone Stars and make my family in Sierra Leone proud but most of all my dad.

"He did everything in his power to give me the best chance to become a footballer, so I dedicate this all to him.

"Looking forward to getting going.”