Ex-Hatter Davies believes 'intimidating' Kenilworth Road atmosphere will see Luton stay in the Championship

The 'intimidating' atmosphere created at Kenilworth Road should be enough to ensure Luton avoid relegation from the Championship this season according to former defender Curtis Davies.

The 34-year-old began his career with the Hatters during the early 2000's, making 62 appearances and scoring two goals before heading to West Bromwich Albion in a then club record fee for the Hatters.

He experienced playing in front of Town's supporters a number of times as the Hatter romped to the League One title in the 2004-05 season, so knows full well how difficult a place it is for opposing teams to try and get a result.

So far this term, three of Luton's five wins have come on home territory, as Davies insists the fans and Town's surroundings can play a huge part in the club's battle to stay up.

He said: “I’m sure there’ll be fine and they’ll get enough points at the end of the season, especially at the Kenny, because it’s a ground that anyone who has played at Premier League level or anything like that, they go to Kenilworth Road and they’re like, ‘what on earth is this?’

“You’ve got the slope down the tunnel and the big drop down into the away end and things like that.

"They’re not ready for it a lot of them and it can be quite an intimidating ground, with the fans when they’re at it.

“That should get them a good 15 points a season because of the intimidation of the home ground.”

Davies has seen first hand Town’s capabilities this term, as now plying his trade with Derby County, he was part of the Rams side who ran out 2-0 winners at Pride Park during October.

Both of the hosts strikes came from huge errors by keeper Simon Sluga, but the defender saw enough from the visitors' to think they have what it takes this term.

He continued: “It was one of those games where it was a very flat performance from us because we were gifted the first goal.

“We started off well, kept the ball, but then we were able to sit back, hold on to the ball.

“Luton didn’t come flying out of the traps to try and get one back early doors, but James Collins had a really good chance to make it 1-1 and missed it.

“From there we got 2-0 in the second half, another mistake from the keeper, so we were comfortable, but Luton gave it a really good go.

“They didn’t sit back and think 'we’ll just accept 2-0,' they had a right good go at trying to get back into it.

“On the day we were quite happy with a 2-0 and saw the game out, but there’s a lot of good things about the team.

“It’s going to be important for Luton to not panic, not think, 'we need to go and buy.'

"I know there’s not the money to do, but loan or buy people in January to replace everybody, because that panic you end up with three or four people on loan that aren’t playing for the shirt as such they’re playing for their own personal future.

“If you end up losing games, but if they’ve done well, it’s a tick for them, rather than a cross.”

Having now faced Town’s top two scores in James Collins and Harry Cornick, Davies was able to give a fair assessment of the duo, saying: “I know Collo from my time at (Aston) Villa, I’ve known James for years, and know his game.

“He works his socks off, if he’s not running around there’s something wrong with him.

“Sometimes it’s to his detriment as he’s so honest and he’s always going go give you his all.

"If he gets a chance like he did (against Derby), then he usually puts them away, so I was quite fortunate to see that go past the post.

“He’s an honest, good lad, hHe got his chance for Ireland, got a start, got a goal, that’s what he can bring.

“On the eye, if you look at him and you’ve not played against him or just watch him on TV running around, people will think 'what’s he doing?'

“Listen, he can score goals, he can create goals, just by being a nuisance he can create goals.

"So he’s really good and I think it'll be really important to keep him fit and at it this season

“Cornick didn’t really play direct up front against us in that game, more on the right.

“He’s got a bit of quality and if you’ve got that quality around James, it’s going to allow him to maybe stay a bit more central without having to run around and then he can be in the box to try and get a finish on it.

“I’m not worried one bit about Luton.

"I’m not trying to put the curse on it, I look at the squad and I look at the way things have been going, I know there’s some disappointing results here and there, but there have been some really positive results, and that maybe weren’t expected.

“It's still early on in the season, everyone’s got something to play for.

"The important thing is coming out the back end of Christmas, that’s a massive period.

"If you can get a little bit of momentum, like any of us, then it always leads towards a good start for the new year.”

Meanwhile, when asked for his thoughts on how boss Graeme Jones had done in his first permanent appointment as a manager, Davies added: "I’ve only worked against him, he was with Robert Martinez at Everton and Darren Moore at West Brom, but I know the way he likes to do things.

"He wants to try and play football, wants to try and implement a footballing style, but the biggest, refreshing thing for me, is he hasn’t gone to try and be ultra football as some managers are stubborn and they think 'my way or the highway.'

“But he looks at his squad like anyone should and has thought maybe we’re not built for that yet, but I’m going to try and implement the basis of it.

"When they can play out they do, but when it needs to go, they kick it long to Collo because he’s game and they try to pick up seconds, that’s a big complement to him.

“It’s not all blinkered that 'I want to play, I want to play, I want to play.'

"It’s lets see what we’ve got, lets work to our strengths and so far it’s doing all right.”