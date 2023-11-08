Ex-Hatter Davies believes Luton have lost their 'imposter syndrome' after Liverpool draw

Alfie Doughty looks for a way through against LIverpool on Sunday - pic: Liam Smith

​​Former Luton defender Curtis Davies believes that any kind of ‘imposter syndrome’ his old club might have had when starting out in the Premier League this term will now have disappeared following Sunday’s brilliant 1-1 draw against Liverpool.

​The Hatters began their first ever season in the top flight for over 30 years in August with only a few of the squad assembled by boss Rob Edwards having experienced the level before.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up for the latest Luton Town team news, anaylsis and more Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from Luton Today within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Town started with four straight defeats, losing to the likes of Brighton, Chelsea and West Ham, but since then, have been able to slowly make their own imprint on the division, recording a first triumph when winning 2-1 at Everton in September.

They were three minutes away from recording a sensational second victory at the weekend, ahead through Tahith Chong’s wonderful counter-attacking goal, only to see Luis Diaz snatch a point for the Reds in stoppage time.

Although knowing Town’s players will be frustrated at letting the lead slip so late on, Davies believes getting such a result against an opposition where everyone had tipped them to lose, is a huge boost for the remainder of the campaign.

The defender, who turned out 62 times for Luton between 2003-05, was at the game for Sky Sports, as speaking afterwards, he said: “That imposter syndrome of first getting to the Premier League, playing your early games in the Premier League, now you come up against the likes of (Virgil) van Dijk, (Dominik) Szoboszlai, all the considered world class players, and you’re putting in performances.

Advertisement

Advertisement

"All of a sudden that self belief that you get from that, regardless of the result, how you individually did against your opponent, it gives you a lift.

"The fact now they’ve unfortunately only got the draw, but they’ve got a draw against Liverpool, it’s an important point for them and it puts them out of the bottom three.

"I think it will be massive for them moving forward.”

Davies was also quick to praise Luton chief Rob Edwards for the manner in which he is continuing to get the best out of the team since being appointed almost a year ago, even if it goes against some of his principles.

Putting together a gameplan that saw Liverpool struggle to break them down, only doing so in the fifth minute of stoppage time, saw the centre half, who recently made his international debut for Sierra Leone at the age of 38, add: “He's a proper coach, he's come through the FA route, did some England under-age stuff and if you saw his Forest Green team, this isn’t the way he’d like to play.

Advertisement

Advertisement

"He’d like to play nice, expansive football and play through the thirds, all that kind of thing, but he realised the team that he had, when he took over from Nathan Jones, this was their strength and this is how we're going to get the best results.

"He ended up getting promoted with them playing that way and ultimately you have to stick with it.

"It was only in fits and starts, but (Marvelous) Nakamba and (Ross) Barkley on the transition, they made the first couple of passes that allowed the counter attack.

"It was necessary that when they were winning the ball, they weren’t hoofing it straight down the channels and then getting on to the end of things.

Advertisement

Advertisement

"They played a nice couple of passes, got on the counter-attack and it was credit to Rob the way that he’s coached this team in this style.