Ex-Hatter details the 'military operation' behind Luton's play-off final shoot-out win over Coventry

Defender Potts discusses Town’s preparation

​Former Town defender Dan Potts has detailed exactly what a ‘military operation’ it was for the Hatters during their successful penalty shoot-out victory against Coventry City just over 12 months ago that saw Luton reach the Premier League.

With the game at Wembley finishing 1-1 after normal time and extra time, the team taking their place in the top flight was going to have to do so by coming through on spotkicks, a process often labelled as a lottery for this involved. For Luton though, it was a procedure they had practised intently, as they got the first of two boosts when Potts, who had replaced Gabe Osho in the closing stages, won the coin toss that saw the shoot-out take place in front of the massed ranks of Hatters fans.

He immediately let those decked in orange know of the fact by signalling to their end to a massive cheer, the defender also calling right again to ensure Town got to go first. On those two mini, but absolutely crucial, triumphs, speaking to the club’s official website, Potts said: "It’s massive, they are the only variables you can’t control. I always think when I watch games of football, to get it in front of your own fans, just gives you subconsciously that lift, but I also think it flips to the other team.

Hatters defender Dan Potts celebrates Luton's Championship play-off final win over Coventry last season - pic: Richard Heathcote/Getty Images

"It’s harder for them. So to have won that and then to go first, it was a big thing for us and just puts a little bit more pressure on them. All of those fans would have been thinking the same thing, we want it in front of us. So I knew if we had won it, I just wanted to make it clear it was that way and we were going to have it at our end. We did so much work on penalties, not just practising the penalties, but the whole thing, it was like a military operation really."

Asked just what it was his side had done in the build-up to Wembley and the possibility of the final being decided as it was, Potts continued: “We had it all planned in terms of who’d come on the pitch and speak to the lads, keeping it to the 11, Rob (Edwards) and the coaches. The penalty order was already done, standing close to the dug-out, get that line quickly there and push Cov to the other side, make them feel a bit isolated.

"Every time we scored a pen, step forward, so they could see us and the goal and we could literally see the goal. Those sort of things were in our hands. We knew those were the things we were going to do, you think working on pens is just having a practise, it’s not, it’s the other things. I speak for myself and I’ve spoken to the other boys who took the pens, they all felt super confident.

"They knew what way they were going to go, but it was such a controlled environment. It kept the emotions out of it, although it was really hard. Then the pens were just unreal, all of them were so good. I can’t speak highly enough of Carlton (Morris), Joe (Taylor), Marv (Marvelous Nakamba), Bez (Luke Berry), Clicks (Jordan Clark), their pens were all so good.”

Once those five and their Sky Blues counterparts had scored, it came down to sudden death, as Potts himself was next to go. Although he hadn’t ever taken a penalty for the Hatters before, he did his research on what might be expected of him beforehand, and then held his nerve to send Ben Wilson the wrong way, coolly sidefooting into the bottom corner.

Potts always assumed he would be stepping up too, saying: “As each pen goes in, that little bit of pressure adds into the next person. I felt okay going up, as all the pens were so good. When Clicker scored, I sort of knew that the Cov player was going to score, so it was already in my mind I was going to take a penalty.

“I knew which way I was going to go. We all spoke to the keepers, I spoke to Sheasy (James Shea), I said I’m left footed, a defender, what do you think? He said I’d always assume you’re going to whip it to the other side (his left). I said okay, I’ll work on the other side. If he saved it we wouldn’t be where we were, so it’s one of those things I’ll just cherish.”

That was to be Luton’s last touch of the ball as a Championship side for 12 months, as with Fankaty Dabo lashing wildly over the bar, it meant Town were promoted to the top flight, sparking scenes of unbridled joy in the away end. Potts, who is leaving the club this summer, ending his nine year stint in Bedfordshire, added: “Someone had to miss, it’s a horrible way to lose, I feel bad for the lad that missed, but what a way to do it.