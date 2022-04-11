Ex-Hatter Dewsbury-Hall scores first Premier League goal as Leicester City beat Crystal Palace

Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall celebrates scoring his first Premier League goal for Leicester City

Former Luton loanee Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall scored his first Premier League goal for Leicester City during their 2-1 win over Crystal Palace on Sunday.

With the Foxes already ahead, the 23-year-old, who spent last season at Kenilworth Road, netting three times in 40 games for the Hatters, received Ademola Lookman’s pass, before bending a beautiful shot into the top corner to open his top flight account on his 20th appearances.

Having set up his team-mate for the opening goal earlier in the contest, Dewsbury-Hall, who had been on target twice in the Europa League, told the club’s official website: “It’s a special, special feeling.

"I’ve dreamt about that since I was a kid.

“It was a long time coming, I feel like I’ve had a couple of chances and I was thinking I just want to get a tap in just to start, but the way that one went in, it’s a great feeling and hopefully that’s the start of many.

“We’re coming to a very important part of the season and everyone knows that.

"I feel like we’re in a good place at the moment, we’ve got a lot of the squad back and we can really kick on and have a great end to the season.

“As soon as I turned and hit it, I thought: ‘This has got a chance of going in’.

"Next thing I know, I look up and it’s going into the net.

"It’s a great feeling, especially here at King Power Stadium. To hear that roar, it’s fantastic.”

Boss Brendan Rodgers was thrilled to see a player who has been with the club since the age of eight, on the scoresheet for the first time in the Premier League, as he continued: “He's been waiting for that.

"That’s his job – to create goals and score goals.

"He also gives us real industry in the team as well with his pressing.

"I’m delighted for him to score his first goal in the Premier League at the King Power Stadium, you heard the supporters.

"He’s a very, very popular player in the squad.

"He’s showed his hunger in the games and he was absolutely outstanding today.

"He’ll get that feeling of scoring and he’ll want to score more.

"He’s just finding the level and the Premier League is a high level, but he’s come in and been excellent.

"He’s only going to get better."

It was another big moment in a fantastic debut top flight campaign for Dewsbury-Hall, who has made 33 appearances in total for the Foxes and is even being talked about with a potential England call in the future.

He is not getting carried away by the swift rise though, adding: “I’ll probably reflect at the end of the season.

"Now, games are coming thick and fast, I can’t really afford to sit back and look.

"I’ve got to be focused and recover, and be ready for each game.

