Ex-Hatter Dickov: It would be remarkable if Nathan Jones can lead Luton to the Premier League

Former Doncaster and Oldham boss Paul Dickov

Ex-Luton striker Paul Dickov insists it would be a 'remarkable' achievement if the Hatters could make it into the Championship play-offs this season.

The former Scotland international and £1m signing for Manchester City, had a brief loan spell at Kenilworth Road from Arsenal back in October 1993, scoring once in 15 games.

He also played for Leicester and Blackburn Rovers, going on to manage Doncaster Rovers and Oldham too, now working as a pundit in the media.

Speaking to OLBG.com about Town's hopes of reaching the top flight via the play-offs, Luton sitting fifth in the table ahead of this afternoon's trip to Hull City, Dickov said: "I think it would surpass the likes of Bournemouth and Swansea making it into the Premier League.

"They were out of the Football League altogether, so to come back and be in with a shout of the play-offs is remarkable.

"Nathan Jones has done a wonderful job, I've known him a long time when he was assistant manager at Yeovil and even then you could tell he wanted to be a manager.

"He's got a fantastic football brain and he's put together a team who are not only hard to beat, but great going forward.

"They gave Chelsea a tough test the other week and the stadium was bouncing, but to be where they are in this position and a shout of being in those play-offs is remarkable."

Dickov also believes the addition of one of his fellow countryman can only boost the club's hopes in the run-in, adding: "The signing of Robert Snodgrass will help as well.

"He not only has the experience, but he brings a lot of quality as well.

"He's been involved in promotions in the past, so that'll be really beneficial for the rest of the players.

"It'll be tough, in the space of three games you could go from the playoffs to mid-table in the Championship.