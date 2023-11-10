Ex-Hatter feels Red Devils boss ten Hag could be sacked if Manchester United lose to Luton

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Former Luton midfielder Don Hutchison believes that Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag could well be sacked if his side lose to the Hatters on Saturday.

The Dutchman took over in April 2022, and had a decent first season at Old Trafford, winning the Carabao Cup, while also leading the Red Devils to an FA Cup Final and third place in the top flight to ensure Champions League qualification.

Expected to kick on this term, the former Utrecht and Ajax boss is coming under increasing pressure after losing a ninth match from 17 on Wednesday night when beaten 4-3 by Copenhagen in the club’s latest Champions League group stage clash, although the visitors did have Marcus Rashford controversially sent off.

United’s form at Old Trafford has been poor in recent weeks too, with four losses out of six, meaning they sit eighth in the table with 11 games gone.

In total, ten Hag has won 49 from his 79 fixtures in all competitions, with 21 defeats, as writing on Twitter, Hutchison, a former Scottish international, who played 26 times for the Hatters between 2007-08, scoring once, and is now a pundit for TNT Sports, said: “I can’t help but feel the next game Luton at home will be critical for ETH.

"Win and they move on but lose and he might not survive…….”

Meanwhile, talkSPORT presenter Alan Brazil, a former United player, was of the same opinion, as he said: "Manchester United have to beat Luton - if they don't, he's a goner.

Erik ten Hag is coming under increasing pressure at Old Trafford - pic: Clive Rose/Getty Images

"Here's a prediction, he won't go, from what I hear, before December, but December first - he's in big danger.

"I don't think it's going to happen until after December.

“I have nothing against Ten Hag, but I honestly believe they are not playing for him and I think he's lost the dressing room. I've said that before and I am sure he's lost it."

However, Red Devils legend Paul Scholes didn’t think ten Hag was in any danger of being relieved of his duties whatever happens this weekend, as he told TNT Sports: "I still don’t think there is that much pressure on him.

"He had a good year and I think he has bought himself a little bit of time in that respect.

"He’s had a few injuries, but nine defeats in 17 games is not good enough.

"All of those managers have been sacked in that second or third year, but I don’t think we can afford to do that anymore.