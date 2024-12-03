Ex-Hatter finally finds a new club as he joins Harrogate Town on a free transfer

Striker heads to The Exercise Stadium

Ex-Hatters forward Admiral Muskwe has found a new club with the striker signing a short term deal with League Two side Harrogate Town.

The 26-year-old moved to Kenilworth Road back in July 2021, signed by ex-Luton boss Nathan Jones, but only played 26 matches for Town in that time, scoring twice, both goals coming in cup matches. He had loans with Fleetwood and Exeter during his time at Kenilworth Road, but having been released in the summer, the Zimbabwean international had been without a club, although was trialling at Northampton Town.

Speaking to the Sulphurites official website, Muskwe, who is now available for this evening’s trip to Salford, said: "I'm delighted to be here and happy to get the deal over the line. As a player you always want to go into a team high on confidence, there's good competition for places here and everyone is pushing everyone every day to get better. I want to contribute as much as I can, help the team win and hopefully excite the fans, I can't wait to get back out there playing."

Meanwhile, Town manager Simon Weaver said: “We have been looking for a big man, so we are giving him a month, with a view to signing him for longer. He is a likeable lad and he has shown up well in training. He gets stuck in, he has a great first touch, but is obviously lacking match sharpness, so bit by bit, we will introduce him. It’s a good opportunity to extend his stay with us, so he can play some football and prove his worth because he has had a few injuries in the past.”

Harrogate head of player recruitment Lloyd Kerry added: "He's been training with us now for two weeks and offers us competition for places at the top end of the pitch, he's impressed us in training with his physicality and we're excited to see what he can do. He'll bring us another dimension, he's got good pedigree and has experience in League One and the Championship, so it's great to have him on board."