Ex-Hatter Harriman signs for Eagles as Bucks sack former Luton midfielder Carden

Former Luton defender Michael Harriman

Former Luton Town loanee Michael Harriman has signed for Southern League Premier Division side Bedford Town on a free transfer.

The 29-year-old came through the ranks at Hatters’ Saturday opponents QPR, before loan spells at Wycombe and Gillingham, joining Luton in October 2014.

He spent the whole season at Kenilworth Road, playing 39 games and scoring twice, before returning to Wycome on loan the following term.

Harriman signed permanently for the Chairboys in August 2016, racking up 163 appearances for Gareth Ainsworth’s side over three spells, scoring nine goals as he went to Northampton in September 2019.

The full back played 75 times for the Cobblers in three seasons, with one goal, released in the summer and has now gone to the New Eyrie, making his Eagles debut in the 3-0 FA Trophy home defeat to Alvechurch on Saturday.

Bedford boss Gary Setchell told the club’s official website: “Michael is a great signing for the club.

“He has an amazing amount of experience in the football league, which will help the squad immensely.

“We're all looking forward to seeing what he brings to the side."

Meanwhile another former Luton player, Paul Carden has been sacked by AFC Telford United after a poor start to their National League North campaign.

The 43-year-old joined Town on loan from Cambridge United in February 2011, making the move permanent in August of the same year, as he played 11 times for the Hatters.

He eventually became first team coach under manager Gary Brabin, staying until his exit in January 2013.

Carden was appointed Southport manager in January 2015, then going to Tranmere Rovers and taking over at Warrington Town in October 2016.

