Ex-Hatter heads to Premier League West Ham for £12m as Canaries sell Famewo to Owls

Flynn Downes during his time at Luton

Former Luton loanee Flynn Downes has left Championship side Swansea City for Premier League West Ham United in a fee believed to be £12m.

The 23-year-old, a lifelong Hammers fan, joined Luton from Ipswich when the Tractor Boys were in the second tier and Luton were in League Two, making 10 appearances as the Hatters won promotion to League One.

Downes played over 100 times for the Portman Road club, moving to Swansea for £1.5m in August 2021, making 39 outings, scoring once, before heading to London Stadium.

Akin Famewo has headed to Sheffield Wednesday

On signing the former England U20 international, Hammers boss David Moyes said: “We are pleased to have signed Flynn and are looking forward to bringing him into the group.

“We think he's got a lot of things which we have about our team, which we would want to keep and want to add to. I'm looking forward to it.

“We brought Jarrod Bowen from a similar situation at Hull, so we're always trying to find boys from the Championship who we think are going to step up to become Premier League players.

"I'm hoping that Flynn does. I think there's a good chance as he's got an awful lot of good attributes.”

Downes himself added: “It’s a surreal feeling to have joined my boyhood club. I feel like I’m dreaming.

“It’s been my dream since I was a little boy to join this club - it’s an absolute privilege.

"This is my club, so I couldn’t be more delighted. I’m glad to be here and I can’t wait to get started.

“I want to be the best I can be and this feels like the perfect opportunity to test myself against the very best players in the Premier League.

“Players have come to West Ham from the Championship and progressed to international honours. That’s something you can’t ignore.

"The manager’s track record of bringing players through was a big motivation in me joining the Club.

Former Town defender Akin Famewo has joined Sheffield Wednesday from Norwich City for an undisclosed fee.

The 23-year-old began his career at Kenilworth Road, playing 14 times, before moving to the Canaries for an undisclosed fee in January 2019.

He had loan moves at St Mirren and Charlton, playing just once for Norwich, that in the Premier League during a 5-0 defeat against Manchester City.

Speaking to the Owls' official website, he said: “The gaffer (Darren Moore) has already made me feel at home even before I got to the training ground.

“I hope he doesn’t mind me saying, but he’s like a gentle giant.

"He communicates so well and that was a massive part of why I wanted to come here.

“I’m still learning, so it’s great to learn from a pro himself.

"That can play a massive part in my growth and my journey.”

Finally, another former Hatter Aaron Jarvis has moved to National League side Torquay United.

The 24-year-old joined Luton in August 2017 from Basingstoke, playing 14 games and scoring twice.

Following loan moves to Boreham Wood and Falkirk, he was released in July 2019 and had spells with Sutton United and Hemel Hempstead.