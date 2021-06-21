Ex-Hatter Howells leaves Tudors as striker Stockley signs for Charlton

Former Town player Jake Howells is searching for a new club

Former Luton player Jake Howells has confirmed his exit from National League South side Hemel Hempstead Town.

The 30-year-old, who played 334 times for the Hatters after making his debut in May 2008, sitting 16th in the club's all-time appearances list, had been with the Tudors since July 2019.

However, he has now moved on as writing on Twitter, Howells said: "My time at @hemelfc has come to an end.

"Loved being the club captain and proud to have made my 500th career appearance while at the club last season.

"Want to wish every bit of luck to the players,staff & Chairman for next season.

"Time for me to find a new club and new challenge."

Meanwhile, ex-Town loanee Jayden Stockley has joined League One side Charlton Athletic from Town's Championship rivals Preston North End for an undisclosed fee.

The 27-year-old was on loan at the Valley for the second half of last season, scoring eight goals in 22 appearances for the Addicks and has penned a three year deal after expressing his desire to earn a permanent move.

Stockley, who spent three months at Luton from Bournemouth in January 2015, netting three times in 13 games, told the club's official website: “I’m very pleased that my journey at Charlton isn’t over.

"I have loved my time here and now I’ll get the chance to play in front of the fans and experience The Valley properly."

Another former Luton loanee, goalkeeper Jonathan Mitchell, has been released by Derby County.

The 26-year-old played five League Two games for the Hatters after joining for a month in March 2016.

He went to Oxford, Shrewsbury, Macclesfield and spent last term with Northampton Town, playing 42 matches as the Cobblers were relegated to League Two.

Finally, former Hatters defender Curtley Williams has joined Isthmian North Division side Felixstowe & Walton United from Stowmarket Town.

The 31-year-old made three Town appearances in September 2014, while also having spells at Dagenham & Redbridge and Needham Market.

Speaking to the club's official website, Williams said: "It is a good group of boys here and I want to come in, work hard, enjoy my football and see what we can achieve over the next couple of years.

"For me, this is a long term thing, I want to help build something.