Ex-Hatter Howells moves to Kings Langley as former Town defender Galloway joins Plymouth

Former Town player Jake Howells

Former Luton player Jake Howells has signed for Southern League Premier Division South side Kings Langley.

The 30-year-old started his career at Kenilworth Road, going on to play 334 times for the Hatters in almost a decade, scoring 31 goals.

He was released in the summer of 2016 after helping Town win promotion back to the Football League, with spells following at Eastleigh, Dagenham & Redbridge, Billericay and Hemel Hempstead, where he made his 500th senior appearances.

After leaving the Tudors last month, Howells has now joined Kings Langley, who have former Luton triallist Harry Crawford in their ranks.

Meanwhile, ex-Town defender Brendan Galloway has joined League One Plymouth Argyle on a short term contract.

The 25-year-old, who made six appearances for the Hatters during an injury-hit time in Bedfordshire, had been on trial at Home Park, featuring in all four pre-season games so far.

Speaking to Plymouth Live, Pilgrims boss Ryan Lowe said of the ex Everton, West Bromwich Albion and Sunderland full back: "We were aware of his injury record and it's no secret that he hadn't played many games.

"He has not missed one day's training and he has played in all of the games and I'm really pleased with him.

"He's a fantastic character, but he's also a fantastic player. He has loved every minute of it here, he wanted to stay, he had interest from other clubs.