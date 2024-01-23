Ex-Hatter is sacked as manager of Shrewsbury Town after less than a year in charge

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Former Luton player Matt Taylor has been sacked as manager of League One Shrewsbury Town after just seven months at the helm.

The 42-year-old had been appointed at the Croud Meadow back in June 2023, having most recently been in charge of Walsall for less than a year between 2021-22. He won his first game when beating Cheltenham 1-0, but then lost eight of his opening 13 matches. A mini turnaround saw the Shrews pick up eight victories out of their next 14 in all competitions, including a run of five from eight, but a 3-0 defeat at home to Portsmouth in December 16 led to a run of seven losses from eight as they slipped to 19th in the table, just seven points off the relegation zone.

Taylor, who had come through the ranks at Kenilworth Road, making 147 appearances and scoring 17 goals for the Hatters between 1999-2002, was dismissed following Saturday’s 2-1 defeat to Peterborough, as a club statement said: “It is with regret that Shrewsbury Town have decided to part company with head coach Matt Taylor. Matt arrived at the Croud Meadow in June and has always conducted himself with professionalism and integrity.

Ex-Hatter Matt Taylor has been sacked as Shrewsbury manager - pic: Jan Kruger/Getty Images