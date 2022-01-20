Ex-Hatter James Justin makes long-awaited return from injury but Leicester are stunned by Spurs' stoppage time fightback

Former Luton defender James Justin is back in action for Leicester on Wednesday

Former Luton defender James Justin made his long-awaited comeback after an 11-month injury lay-off during Leicester City's gut-wrenching 3-2 defeat at home to Tottenham Hotspur in the Premier League last night.

The 23-year-old had been having a superb second season at the King Power Stadium last term, tipped for an England call-up, before suffering knee ligament damage during an FA Cup win over Brighton in February 2020.

The ex-Hatter, who came through the ranks at Kenilworth Road, making 114 appearances and scoring six goals before his club record move to the Foxes, had been out ever since, but named on the substitutes bench, he got a standing ovation when replacing Luke Thomas on 55 minutes.

James Maddison soon put the hosts 2-1 in front, however, just when it looked like victory was assured, Spurs sub Steven Bergwijn amazingly scored twice in stoppage time to give the visitors a late, late victory.

Speaking about the return of Justin to the Leicester Mercury, boss Brendan Rodgers said: "He looked great, and he’s shown that in training.

“He’s been moving really well, he's been strong, it was just a case of getting him out there to play.

“He’s played 35 minutes tonight, he got a great reception from the crowd and that will hopefully give him a huge boost going forward.”