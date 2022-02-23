Ex-Hatter James Justin signs long-term deal at Leicester City

James Justin back in action for Leicester this season

Former Luton Town defender James Justin has agreed a new long-term contract at Leicester City.

The 24-year-old came through the academy at Kenilworth Road, playing 114 times and scoring six goals, before earning a club record move to the Foxes back in the summer of 2019.

After breaking into Brendan Rodgers' side fully last season and being on the verge of an England senior call, Justin then suffered a serious knee injury against Brighton in the FA Cup 12 months ago.

He then made his comeback last month against Tottenham and started in the five subsequent fixtures for the Foxes, but has since picked up a hamstring injury, although it isn't expected to keep him out for any lengthy period of time.

Speaking to to LCFC TV about his new deal, Justin said: “I’m just happy to extend my stay here and hopefully I can see (the fans) cheering us on in every game we have at King Power Stadium and all the away games and hopefully in European competitions for the next few years.

“There is only one place I want to be at now and that’s Leicester City.

"They’ve put great faith in me over the past year when I’ve been out injured.

"It just shows what a great club Leicester is that they’re willing to give me a new deal when I’m just returning from injury.

"I feel great, just getting that certainty about my future.

"I think its been really successful for me, making the jump up from Luton, I think I've proved myself to be a Premier League player and hopefully I can keep kicking on and now that I'm back from injury, cement my place in the team.

"There’s no good time to get an injury like that, but at least now, people know what I can do.

"Hopefully I can get back to that level. I definitely do feel back to my best, but to be honest, I can’t remember what I used to be like.

“This is me now, so I’ve just got to keep improving and hopefully kick on in every way.

“The management staff is the top level. The training facilities are top level. The ground is top level.

"There’s only a few more things you could add to create that next level of team, which is what we’re trying to go for.

“It’s not just the team, the club as a whole is definitely moving in the right direction. Hopefully, in the next couple of years, we can cement our place where we need to be.