Ex-Hatter joins Portsmouth as former Luton and Aston Villa keeper heads to Posh

Former Luton goalkeeper Matt Macey has returned to League One leaders Portsmouth on a deal until the end of the season.

The 29-year-old had been released by the Hatters in September after making just one appearance for the club during his second spell at Kenilworth Road when signing from Scottish Premier League side Hibernian by previous Town boss Nathan Jones. Macey had spent the second half of last term on loan at Fratton Park, impressing during his 21 appearances for Pompey as he kept nine clean sheets for the south coast club.

With Luton promoted to the Premier League and bringing in both Thomas Kaminski and Tim Krul, it saw Macey’s contract cancelled by mutual consent, as he finally ended his search for new employers when accepting a short term contract with the third tier side, as Blues boss John Mousinho told the club’s official website: “Matt was my first signing after arriving at the club almost a year ago and I’m delighted to bring him back here. He did an excellent job for us last season and it really strengthens our goalkeeping unit because we know that he’s an outstanding shot-stopper.”

Matt Macey during his time on loan with Portsmouth last season - pic: Catherine Ivill/Getty Images

Macey, who came through the ranks with Arsenal, playing 13 times for Luton during his first spell in Bedfordshire when on loan from the Gunners, was on the bench for Saturday's 3-0 home defeat against Leyton Orient, as he added: “I’m really excited to be back here at Pompey and get going again. I got the call to see if I’d be interested in returning and had such a good time here before, so it was something I wanted to make happen. It’s a really good group and there’s a great atmosphere with the goalkeepers.

“I like to think I’ll be able to fit in well with that unit. I just want to add to what’s already here and help it move forward. The quality is high here and the league position shows that. Everything about the club is moving in the right direction and you can see that as soon as you walk into the building. Now I’ve got to do everything that I can to help this club get promoted and that competition can only help improve our performances. I can’t wait to be back at Fratton Park – once it gets going, the place gets rocking. There’s no better stadium in this league to play football.”

Another ex-Luton goalkeeper Jed Steer also has a new club, signing for League One promotion chasers Peterborough United on a short-term contract. The 31-year-old moved to Luton on loan from Aston Villa in January 2022 and played five times, before suffering a serious Achilles injury in the early stages of the FA Cup fifth round clash with Chelsea. He left Villa Park after a decade at the club in the summer, and has now headed to the Weston Homes Stadium.

He made his debut in Saturday's 2-1 win at Charlton, with a first senior outing since the serious injury at Kenilworth Road almost two years ago, as boss Darren Ferguson said: “It is a move that just makes common sense. Nick (Bilokapic) is currently injured, so we wanted to make sure we had cover in the goalkeeping position while he is unavailable, and Jed will come in and provide that short-term cover. It is unfair on a very young goalkeeper (Jake West), to be on the bench at this moment in time. I am pleased that Jed is on board and am looking forward to working with him.”

Steer added: “I am really looking forward to coming in and helping the squad during this period. Obviously, the team are doing really well, you can see it is a brilliant environment to come into and I am excited to meet the rest of the squad and of course the GK union. “I have probably risen the average age considerably as I know it is a young squad, but I will be here for everyone, pass on the experience and do all I can to help while I am with the football club.”

Former Luton youngster Tyreeq Bakinson has joined League One Charlton Athletic on loan from Sheffield Wednesday until the end of the season. The 25-year-old started out at Kenilworth Road, playing six times for Luton until moving to Bristol City in October 2017. He also had spells at Newport County and Plymouth Argyle, as Addicks boss Michael Appleton, who gave him his debut in Saturday’s 2-1 defeat to Peterborough, said: “Tyreeq is six foot three and he gives us a physicality in midfield. He can play as a holding midfielder or a box-to-box midfielder because he’s got the ability to get up and down the pitch when he wants and needs to. Tyreeq has played at big clubs, has been promoted twice, so he brings a lot of experience to the group as well.”