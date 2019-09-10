Ex-Hatter Justin makes England U21s debut in Kosovo victory

Former Luton defender James Justin made his England U21s debut during last night's Euro qualifying victory over Kosovo in Hull.

The full back, who signed for Premier League Leicester City in the summer, was named on the bench for the clash, replacing another ex-Town youngster Max Aarons, the pair both playing for Crawley Green as youngsters, after 80 minutes.

The Young Lions had kicked-off their group games last week with a 3-2 win against Turkey, and they produced a promising first half display, Steven Sessegnon's shot blocked on the line, with Manchester City's Phil Foden smashing the rebound home.

Everton's Tom Davies flicked a header over the bar, with Arsenal's Reiss Nelson denied by visiting keeper Smakiqi.

Kosovo should have been level at the break though, Arbnor Muja somehow guiding his effort against the bar from inside the six-yard box.

After the break, Eddie Nketiah and Todd Cantwell went close to scoring, before Aarons prevented a certain goal with a heroic block, his last action, replaced by Justin.

England could breathe again in stoppage time though, when Liverpool's Rhian Brewster created the opening for Foden to seal the points.

Next up for Aidy Boothroyd’s side is a trip to face Slovenia in a friendly, before they clash with group leaders Austria in Milton Keynes on Tuesday, October 15.

England: Aaron Ramsdale (AFC Bournemouth), Max Aarons (Norwich City), Trevoh Chalobah (Chelsea), Ben Godfrey (Norwich City) (c), Tom Davies (Everton), Reiss Nelson (Arsenal), Morgan Gibbs-White (Wolverhampton Wanderers), Eddie Nketiah (Arsenal), Phil Foden (Manchester City), Steven Sessegnon (Fulham), Marc Guehi (Chelsea).

Substitutes: Todd Cantwell (Norwich City) for Gibbs-White 61, Mason Greenwood (Manchester United) for Nelson 61, Rhian Brewster (Liverpool) for Nketiah 76, James Justin (Leicester City) for Aarons 80

Substitutes not used: Omar Richards (Reading), Oliver Skipp (Tottenham Hotspur), Eberechi Eze (QPR), Ellery Balcombe (Brentford).