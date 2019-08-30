Ex-Hatter Justin named in the England U21 squad for Euro qualifiers

Ex-Hatter James Justin has been called up to the England U21s squad for the first time in his career.

The 21-year-old, who joined Leicester City in the summer, will join up with his team-mates for the Euro qualifying campaign next month.

The Young Lions kick-off their group fixtures with a trip to Turkey on Friday, September 6 September, before they head home to play Kosovo in Hull three days later.

Justin, who has played for the England U20s, while also being selected for the England U19s as well, made 114 appearances for the Hatters during his time at Kenilworth Road, scoring six times.

Three Lions head coach Aidy Boothroyd said: “I’m really excited by this new group of players and when I look at the squad we have put together, it’s very encouraging to see that so many of them have been playing regular football in the Premier League already this season.

“The more English players that we see playing regularly in the Premier League, the better, so all of the England coaches are really pleased about that.

“It’s always an interesting, and busy, camp when we come together for the first time ahead of a new campaign.

“There’s no doubt it’s a tough start to the campaign for us, facing the top two, but we had the same last time round and it worked out.

"We’ve watched a lot of them, they’re quite similar in how they play and we’re expecting real threats from set-pieces and from counter-attacks.

"It won’t be easy but if we can go into the October fixtures with a good amount of points on the board then we’ll be pleased.

“Of course our biggest priority is player development and getting them ready for the senior side. It’s been particularly pleasing to see three of the players that were with at the Euros this summer be called up into Gareth Southgate’s squad and we’ll work with every individual in this group to give them the chance of doing the same.”

Squad

Goalkeepers: Ellery Balcombe (Brentford), Aaron Ramsdale (AFC Bournemouth), Nathan Trott (AFC Wimbledon, loan from West Ham United).

Defenders: Max Aarons (Norwich City), Trevoh Chalobah (Huddersfield Town, loan from Chelsea), Ben Godfrey (Norwich City), Marc Guehi (Chelsea), James Justin (Leicester City), Jonathan Panzo (AS Monaco), Steven Sessegnon (Fulham), Ben Wilmot (Swansea City, loan from Watford).

Midfielders: Todd Cantwell (Norwich City), Tom Davies (Everton), Phil Foden (Manchester City), Morgan Gibbs-White (Wolverhampton Wanderers), Dwight McNeil (Burnley), Omar Richards (Reading), Oliver Skipp (Tottenham Hotspur), Joe Willock (Arsenal).

Forwards: Rhian Brewster (Liverpool), Mason Greenwood (Manchester United), Reiss Nelson (Arsenal), Eddie Nketiah (Leeds United, loan from Arsenal).