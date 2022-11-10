James Justin was injured when playing for Leicester during the midweek win over Newport County

Former Luton defender James Justin is likely to miss the rest of the season after rupturing an Achilles tendon during Leicester City’s Carabao Cup clash against Newport County on Tuesday night.

The 24-year-old had scored his first goal of the season during the 3-0 victory over the League Two opponents, before being stretchered off with 62 minutes gone.

It is the second time Justin, who made 114 appearances for the Hatters, scoring six goals, earning a club record move to the Foxes back in June 2019, as he was also out for 11 months with a serious knee injury back in February 2021.

Leicester boss Brendan Rodgers said of the full back, who won his first England cap during a 1-0 defeat against Hungary in June and has played 83 matches since moving to the King Power Stadium: “He will have his operation and it will probably put him out for the rest of the season.

"We will see how he recovers and go from there."

"We wish him a speedy recovery, he is an important player and hopefully he can get back bigger and stronger.

"It is a huge disappointment for us all, (him) having been out before and coming back and getting back to his level.

"He probably would have been close to Gareth (Southgate’s) plans (for England’s World Cup squad).

