Former Luton defender Peter Kioso has left Championship side Rotherham United to join League One Peterborough United on a season-long loan deal.

The 23-year-old, who had been at Dunstable Town as a youngster, moved to Kenilworth Road in January 2020, going on to play 22 times for the Hatters.

He had loans with Bolton Wanderers, Northampton and MK Dons before moving to the Millers in June 2022 for an undisclosed fee.

Peter Kioso during his time with the Hatters

Kioso made 13 appearances last term, but has now headed to the Posh for the campaign, as United manager Darren Ferguson told the club's official website: “Peter is someone we have had our eye on for a while in terms of what we are after in that position and positions because fortunately he can play in three different positions.

"He can play right back in a back four, right-wing back in a back three and a right-sided centre back in a back three.

“I am absolutely delighted, he fits everything I am looking for in that position.

"He is athletic, quick, strong, a great character and has good experience of both League One and the Championship and most recently the Championship with Rotherham.

“He was in a very good MK Dons side that came close to getting promotion in League One, he knows some of our current players well, which helps and he is a lovely lad.

"It is a loan and we had to make sure when we bring loans into the club, it has to be absolutely correct, we feel this is perfect for us and perfect for him.

“He was really determined to come and that stood out for me because it has taken a while for this to get done.

"The chairman and Barry (Fry, director of football) have had to persevere on this one, they have stayed the course, so I am delighted to get it over the line.

"It is a position we needed to fill and we have filled it with a very good player.”

Kioso himself added: “I feel this is the right club for me.

"I know a few of the lads already, in fact I was speaking with Kabongo Tshimanga yesterday and he was saying what a good club it is and I can’t wait to get started.

"I like to defend, but also in my position, you need to be able to do the attacking side of the game too and I really enjoy that aspect too.

“I wanted to get the deal done before the season starts.

