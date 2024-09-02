Kabore moves to Portugal

The 23-year-old spent the 2023-24 campaign at Kenilworth Road, as he played 26 times in total for the Hatters, but was unable to help stave off relegation back to the Championship. Although Kabore was on the bench for City as they won the Community Shield in August when beating Manchester United on penalties at Wembley, he is still yet to have a first team outing for Pep Guardiola’s side since joining from KV Mechelen in the summer of 2020, immediately loaned back to the Belgian club once more.