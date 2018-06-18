Ex-Hatter Lee tipped to be a hit at Hearts

Former Luton midfielder Olly Lee has been backed to enjoy a successful time north of the border after signing for Hearts by ex-team-mate James Collins.

The 27-year-old striker, spent a season in the Scottish Premier League with Hibernian between June 2013 and July 2014, where he enjoyed a mixed campaign, netting six goals in 40 games.

I think he’ll go up there and he’ll really thrive because Hearts play good football. James Collins

When asked how he thought Lee, who penned a three year deal with the Jam Tarts last month would get on, Collins said: “I’m really happy for Olly as he’s been a massive part of what we’ve achieved this year and I think it’s a great move for him.

“He’s got a young family now and security is a big thing when you have a family.

“I think he’ll really succeed up there, Hearts is a massive club, Edinburgh is a lovely place to live and he’s a good footballer, he lives and breathes football.

“I think he’ll go up there and he’ll really thrive because Hearts play good football.

“I don’t think there’s that much difference between that and League One, lower Championship and he’s played at both.

“So I think he’ll be fine up there and I’m excited for him to see how he gets on.”