Ex-Hatter makes Nigeria debut in AFCON qualifier as Nakamba gets full 90 as Zimbabwe lose

Osho plays as the Super Eagles reach finals in Morocco

Former Luton defender Gabe Osho made his international debut for Nigeria as they qualified for next year’s Africa Cup of Nations despite two disappointing results this week.

The 26-year-old, who played 85 times for Town after joining from Reading in November 2020, had been called up by the Super Eagles during his time at Kenilworth Road, only to see injury prevent him from linking up with the squad. Osho then left in the summer to move to Auxerre on a free transfer, where he has made nine Ligue One outings for his new side so far this term.

Selected in the Nigeria squad once more, he was named in the starting XI by head coach Augustine Eguavoen for the Group D clash against Benin staged in the Ivory Coast on Thursday. It was Benin who took the lead after 16 minutes through Mohamed Tijani, as the ex-Hatters centre half was then replaced at the break, Galatasaray forward Victor Osimhen scoring with nine minutes remaining to secure the point the Super Eagles needed to head to Morocco for the finals in 2025.

Former Luton defender Gabe Osho in action for Auxerre against Montpellier - pic: PASCAL GUYOT/AFP via Getty Images

Osho kept his place in the side for what was a shock 2-1 defeat to Rwanda in their final qualifying match at the Moshood Abiola National Stadium in Abuja on Monday. Nigeria’s persistence was eventually rewarded after 58 minutes when AC Milan winger Samuel Chukwueze went past three players to score a fine individual goal. However, Ange Mutsinzi levelled for the visitors on 71 minutes and Innocent Nshitu completed the unexpected turnaround two minutes later.

» Luton midfielder Marvelous Nakamba had his second 90 minutes of the international break when he started for Zimbabwe as they lost 2-1 at Cameroon in their final AFCON qualifier on Tuesday. With both sides having already booked their place in the finals, Cameroon were 2-0 ahead by half time, Vincent Aboubakar and Georges-Kévin N'Koudou scoring, before Terrence Dzvukamanja pulled one back after the break.