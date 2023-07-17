Ex-Hatter McCormack had no hesitation in accepting his new role at Kenilworth Road

Former Hatters midfielder Alan McCormack had no hesitation in accepting his new role to work with Luton’s Premier League first-team squad as set-piece coach after being officially appointed this afternoon.

The 39-year-old, who made 38 appearances and scored one goal during his two seasons as a player at Kenilworth Road, winning back-to-back promotions from League Two to the Championship, has been doing a stellar job since returning to the club to work with the academy in 2021.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Starting off with the U13s up to the development squad, McCormack then became U18s head coach last season, masterminding Town’s youngsters to the EFL Youth Alliance South-East Division and Merit Youth League 1 title, as well as reaching the FA Youth Cup fifth round.

He has now been promoted to the first team squad by manager Rob Edwards, travelling out to Slovenia for the pre-season training camp, with his replacement as head of the youth team to be confirmed in the coming days.

Speaking to the official website, McCormack said: “I had a conversation with the gaffer and he went through what he was thinking and how he wanted to go about the business and structure of it, and asked would I be interested in taking it on?

“It was an absolute no-brainer from the words coming out of his mouth, the decision was made.

Advertisement

Advertisement

"I think any young, aspiring coach that wants to get to a first-team level, to give them an opportunity in any capacity is something that they are going to take and hopefully they do take.

Ex-Luton midfielder Alan McCormack takes a coaching session

"I am very excited that I can take this on.

“The opportunity for me to be around a group of staff who are incredible human beings and unbelievable coaches is one I couldn’t pass up.

"The atmosphere and culture that’s about the club at the moment is such a high level.

“To be around them and learn from them, and then to have a responsibility with what I’ve been asked to do with the set pieces, is just an incredible feeling.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“From the moment I had the conversation with the manager, I was in.