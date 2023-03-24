News you can trust since 1891
Ex-Hatter McGeehan makes Northern Ireland debut in San Marino victory

Midfielder comes on during Euro 2024 qualifying victory

By Mike Simmonds
Published 24th Mar 2023, 17:35 GMT- 1 min read

Ex-Luton midfielder Cameron McGeehan made his senior Northern Ireland debut during last night’s 2-0 Euro Championships qualifying victory over San Marino in Serravalle.

The 27-year-old, who plays for Belgian First Division A club Oostende, started the contest on the bench, as Bolton Wanderers forward Dion Charles put Michael O’Neill’s side in front after 24 minutes.

Charles then made it 2-0 just 10 minutes into the second period, before McGeehan, who had represented Northern Ireland at U17, U19 and U21 level, came on to replace Sunderland’s Daniel Ballard with 23 minutes to go.

Cameron McGeehan during his time with Luton Town
Cameron McGeehan during his time with Luton Town
Cameron McGeehan during his time with Luton Town
McGeehan, who played 106 times during three spells with Luton, scoring 31 goals, will look to earn a second cap when Finland visit the National Stadium at Windsor Park on Sunday night.

