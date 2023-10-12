Ex-Hatter McIndoe appointed manager of Scottish League One strugglers Edinburgh City

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Former Luton midfielder Michael McIndoe has been named as the new manager at struggling Scottish League One side Edinburgh City.

The 43-year-old, who was born in the Scottish capital, came through the ranks at Luton and was part of the U18s side who reached the FA Youth Cup semi-finals in 1997, losing to Leeds United in the semi-final.

McIndoe played 49 times for the Hatters’ first team without scoring, leaving in 2000 and going on to have spells at Hereford, Yeovil and then Doncaster Rovers for three years, also playing for Barnsley, Wolves, Bristol City and Coventry City, winning two Scotland B caps as well.

He finished his career north of the border, featuring for Clydebank and Stirling Albion, before being appointed sporting director and assistant manager of Gretna 2008 in May 2022, then manager four months later.

McIndoe went on to win more games than the club's three previous seasons combined, leaving the club in April of this year to realise his ambition of managing in the higher divisions of Scottish football.

He has now got his chance with the Citizens, who are currently bottom of the third tier table, with just two points from nine games and parted company with Alan Maybury recently.

After signing a three year deal, McIndoe told the club’s official website: “I am excited for the challenge ahead and this opportunity.

Michael McIndoe during his time at Luton Town - pic: Hatters Heritage

"I am under no illusion of the hard work required to get the club up the table but when I was given the privilege of being asked to join the club, it was a very simple decision for me to say yes.”

Chairman John Dickson added: “We are very happy and pleased to have Michael on board as our new manager.

"He has an extensive background in being part of some massive clubs in England as a player and has also proven that he can commit fully to guiding teams through transitional and challenging periods as a manager, based on his impact at Gretna.

“I strongly believe that Michael can lead us into our next phase and help us achieve our goals in the future, making players better and bringing his knowledge and experience inside the club.